New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ESE opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

