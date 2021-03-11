New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,616 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Stepan worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

SCL opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

