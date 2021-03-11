New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

