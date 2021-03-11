New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

