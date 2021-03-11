Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 649.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

