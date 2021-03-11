Newmark Group (NMRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

2/25/2021 – Newmark Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

2/18/2021 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/25/2021 – Newmark Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Newmark Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NMRK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

