News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,567,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,843 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.30% of News worth $243,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of News by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 121,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

