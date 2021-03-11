Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Hits $17.42 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $517,039.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00591561 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

