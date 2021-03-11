Newtek Business Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $559.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.