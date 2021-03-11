Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0004

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $38,644.49 and approximately $38.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

