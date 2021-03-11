Newton Market Capitalization Hits $16.42 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.