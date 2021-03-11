NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NexImmune in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.00.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

