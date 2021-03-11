NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NexImmune in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.00.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.
