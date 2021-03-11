NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NexImmune stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Get NexImmune alerts:

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.