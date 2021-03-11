Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

