NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 282.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,236 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 114,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,301. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

