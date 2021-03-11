NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEE. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,337. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.