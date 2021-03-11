NFT Index Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $165,983.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $522.97 or 0.00916084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074039 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

