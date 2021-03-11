NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,750 over the last ninety days. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

