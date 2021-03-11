Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,208.49

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,208.49 ($15.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27). Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 22,684 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £436.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,216.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,208.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Nichols plc (NICL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider David Rattigan purchased 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

