Nielsen (NLSN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/10/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/4/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/1/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $26.00.

2/26/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

1/28/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank increased its stake in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

