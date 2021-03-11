Nigel Hanbury Sells 151,500 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

On Monday, February 1st, Nigel Hanbury bought 20 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 3,700 ($48.34).

On Wednesday, January 20th, Nigel Hanbury sold 20 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of GBX 3,540 ($46.25).

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.15) on Thursday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of £55.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.18.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

