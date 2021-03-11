NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

