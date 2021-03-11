NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,910 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 240,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NKE opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.