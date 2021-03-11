NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in NIKE by 164.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 195,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,097. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

