NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NKE stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.82. 144,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

