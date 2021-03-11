NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 78,388 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.30. 182,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

