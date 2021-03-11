NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NKE stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

