NIKE (NKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NKE stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

