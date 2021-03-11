NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NKE stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 190,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,097. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

