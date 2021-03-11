Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $93.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

