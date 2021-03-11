Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $63.38 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group makes up approximately 9.5% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 5.58% of StoneX Group worth $63,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,057 shares of company stock worth $1,536,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SNEX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 1,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,506. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

