Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Purchases 205,146 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the quarter. Agilysys makes up 9.0% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 6.57% of Agilysys worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

AGYS traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

