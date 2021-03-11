Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the quarter. Heska comprises 17.9% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned 8.62% of Heska worth $118,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heska by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Heska by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Heska by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $179.31. 3,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

