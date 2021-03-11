Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558,504 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for about 11.1% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned 2.15% of Magnite worth $73,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $18,548,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 125,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,626 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

