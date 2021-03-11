NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NIO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 4,500,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,908,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

