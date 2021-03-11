Niobium Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $289,794.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00052046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00698144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00035933 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

