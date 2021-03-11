Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NPPRF stock remained flat at $$20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

