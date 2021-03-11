NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. NN Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

