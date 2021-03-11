Non-Fungible Yearn Price Up 106.8% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 106.8% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for about $262.26 or 0.00457690 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00510467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072153 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00579077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073673 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,541 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

