Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $12.30. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 3,278 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

The company has a market cap of $569.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 262,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

