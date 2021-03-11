Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 150,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,889. The company has a market cap of $497.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.