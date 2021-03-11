Nord Finance Achieves Market Cap of $11.09 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.06 or 0.00022886 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $177,057.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00493970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00571001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,362 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

