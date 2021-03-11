Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.88 ($35.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.13. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

