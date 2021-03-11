Nord/LB Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.50 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.03 ($9.44).

ETR SDF traded down €0.94 ($1.11) on Thursday, hitting €9.05 ($10.65). 3,918,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

