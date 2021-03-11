Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 419.0% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

