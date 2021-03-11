Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,505 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

