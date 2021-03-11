Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $259.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

