Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

