Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

