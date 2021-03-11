Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.93.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.