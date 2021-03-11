Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

